Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Piqua
  • /
  • Winans Coffee & Chocolate - Piqua Looney
Banner picView gallery

Winans Coffee & Chocolate - Piqua Looney

Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

8090D Looney Road

Piqua, OH 45356

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

8090D Looney Road, Piqua OH 45356

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Scottish Thistle
orange starNo Reviews
110 West High Street Piqua, OH 45356
View restaurantnext
Viva La Fiesta - 836 West Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
836 West Main Street Troy, OH 45373
View restaurantnext
Moeller Brew Barn - Troy - 214 W Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
214 W Main Street Troy, OH 45373
View restaurantnext
Basil's on Market - Troy
orange star4.3 • 1,236
18 N Market St Troy, OH 45373
View restaurantnext
Crafted & Cured - Troy, OH
orange starNo Reviews
8 S. Market St. Troy, OH 45373
View restaurantnext
MattyQ’s - MattyQ’s Troy
orange starNo Reviews
1469 South Market Street Troy, OH 45373
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Piqua

Troy

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (127 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (127 restaurants)

Urbana

No reviews yet

Fairborn

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Yellow Springs

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Miamisburg

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Winans Coffee & Chocolate - Piqua Looney

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston