Winchester restaurants you'll love

The Engine House Pub & Pizza Parlour
9 West Lexington Ave., Winchester
|Popular items
|The Mater
Marinara, fresh mozzarella, thick slices of tomato, and fresh basil leaves topped with a swirl of balsamic glaze is our take on the classic Margherita Pizza. Additional toppings are extra.
|Pizza Bites
|$8.00
Four delicious dough bites stuffed with mozzarella and one ingredient of your choice. Served with a side of marinara. Additional stuffed ingredients are extra.
|Cheese Bread
|$8.00
Drizzled with a garlic butter base, topped with melted mozzarella and pizza seasoning.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Wildcat Willy's Distillery
31 E Broadway St, Winchester
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Moonshine 50ml
|$5.99
Wildcat Willy's Distillery does it again. A customer favorite, smooth, sweet, and with the little bit of kick you're looking for. Our moonshine is crafted from sweet potatoes that are grown at Mt. Folly Farm in Winchester, KY.
|Fried Pickles
|$8.50
Pickles fried with Wildcat willy's house batter. Served with Cajun ranch
|Club Willy
|$10.99
Abettor Brewing Company
301 W Lexington Ave, Winchester
|Popular items
|Soft Shell Jacket (Pre-order)
You may have seen some of our staff rocking these bad boys since last Christmas. We have had lots of interest and decided to open them up for pre-order!