Winchester restaurants you'll love

Go
Winchester restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Winchester

Winchester's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Scroll right

Must-try Winchester restaurants

The Engine House Pub & Pizza Parlour image

 

The Engine House Pub & Pizza Parlour

9 West Lexington Ave., Winchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Mater
Marinara, fresh mozzarella, thick slices of tomato, and fresh basil leaves topped with a swirl of balsamic glaze is our take on the classic Margherita Pizza. Additional toppings are extra.
Pizza Bites$8.00
Four delicious dough bites stuffed with mozzarella and one ingredient of your choice. Served with a side of marinara. Additional stuffed ingredients are extra.
Cheese Bread$8.00
Drizzled with a garlic butter base, topped with melted mozzarella and pizza seasoning.
More about The Engine House Pub & Pizza Parlour
Wildcat Willy's Distillery image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Wildcat Willy's Distillery

31 E Broadway St, Winchester

Avg 4.5 (25 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Potato Moonshine 50ml$5.99
Wildcat Willy's Distillery does it again. A customer favorite, smooth, sweet, and with the little bit of kick you're looking for. Our moonshine is crafted from sweet potatoes that are grown at Mt. Folly Farm in Winchester, KY.
Fried Pickles$8.50
Pickles fried with Wildcat willy's house batter. Served with Cajun ranch
Club Willy$10.99
More about Wildcat Willy's Distillery
Abettor Brewing Company image

 

Abettor Brewing Company

301 W Lexington Ave, Winchester

Avg 4.7 (66 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Soft Shell Jacket (Pre-order)
You may have seen some of our staff rocking these bad boys since last Christmas. We have had lots of interest and decided to open them up for pre-order!
More about Abettor Brewing Company
Loma's at The Opera House image

 

Loma's at The Opera House

10 East Lexington Ave, Winchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Loma's at The Opera House
Map

More near Winchester to explore

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Midway

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Versailles

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Nicholasville

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston