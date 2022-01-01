Winchester restaurants you'll love

Winchester's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
Must-try Winchester restaurants

A Tavola - Winchester image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

A Tavola - Winchester

34 Church St, Winchester

Avg 4.3 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Chip Cookies$13.00
One Dozen fresh baked Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chicken$27.00
Marinated and roasted 1/2 chicken served with and early spring panzanella salad
Bolognese$29.00
Classic Italian ragu made of beef, pork, veal, tomato and vegetable tossed with fresh mafaldine pasta, topped with parmesan
More about A Tavola - Winchester
Black Horse Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Black Horse Tavern

32 Waterfield Road, Winchester

Avg 4.1 (486 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tavern Tips*$25.00
A local favorite! Tender Black Angus steak tips marinated in our house special steak sauce. Grfilled to your liking and served with your choice of 2 sides.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with melted Cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and tangy BBQ sauce.
Sachem Classic$18.00
House tomato sauce, specialty cheeses. Hand tossed crust.
More about Black Horse Tavern
La Patisserie image

PASTRY

La Patisserie

30 Church St, Winchester

Avg 4 (75 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
6pk Pecan Rolls$12.00
French Roll$0.60
Quiche Lorraine Whole$20.95
More about La Patisserie
Ristorante Lucia image

 

Ristorante Lucia

13 Mt. Vernon St., Winchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Calamari$16.00
Fried calamari served with
marinara dipping sauce
Pollo Lucia$26.00
Boneless chicken breast sautéed with artichoke hearts and mushrooms in a
light lemon sauce
Pollo Parmigiana$22.00
Baked chicken cutlet topped with a light tomato sauce and Mozzarella cheese
More about Ristorante Lucia

