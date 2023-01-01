Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Winchester

Winchester restaurants
Winchester restaurants that serve chili

A Tavola - Winchester image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

A Tavola - - Winchester

34 Church St, Winchester

Avg 4.3 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili oil$8.00
More about A Tavola - - Winchester
Black Horse Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Black Horse Tavern Winchester

32 Waterfield Road, Winchester

Avg 4.1 (486 reviews)
Takeout
Tavern 3 Bean Chili - Cup$8.00
Award winning recipe, simmered with beef, beans, and spices, topped with shredded cheese, tortilla chips and cilantro
Tavern 3 Bean Chili - Bowl$10.00
Award winning recipe, simmered with beef, beans, and spices, topped with shredded cheese, tortilla chips and cilantro
Chili Nachos$17.00
Classic Nachos with our award winning chili.
More about Black Horse Tavern Winchester

