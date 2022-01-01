Penne in
Winchester
/
Winchester
/
Penne
Winchester restaurants that serve penne
SEAFOOD • SALADS
A Tavola - Winchester
34 Church St, Winchester
Avg 4.3
(326 reviews)
Kids Penne
$10.00
Pasta with their choice of sauces.
More about A Tavola - Winchester
Ristorante Lucia
13 Mt. Vernon St., Winchester
No reviews yet
Brigante di Penne
$19.00
Penne rigate in a light cream vodka and tomato sauce
More about Ristorante Lucia
