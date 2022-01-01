Penne in Winchester

Go
Winchester restaurants
Toast

Winchester restaurants that serve penne

A Tavola - Winchester image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

A Tavola - Winchester

34 Church St, Winchester

Avg 4.3 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Penne$10.00
Pasta with their choice of sauces.
More about A Tavola - Winchester
Ristorante Lucia image

 

Ristorante Lucia

13 Mt. Vernon St., Winchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brigante di Penne$19.00
Penne rigate in a light cream vodka and tomato sauce
More about Ristorante Lucia

Browse other tasty dishes in Winchester

Cookies

Map

More near Winchester to explore

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Woburn

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stoneham

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Melrose

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston