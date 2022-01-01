Ravioli in Winchester

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

A Tavola - Winchester image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

A Tavola - Winchester

34 Church St, Winchester

Avg 4.3 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ravioli$25.00
parmesan, white asparagus, guanciale
More about A Tavola - Winchester
Black Horse Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Black Horse Tavern

32 Waterfield Road, Winchester

Avg 4.1 (486 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom & Chicken Ravioli$22.00
Chicken medallions pan seared with asparagus, cherry tomatoes, and baby spinach in a pesto cream sauce. Tossed over wild mushroom stuffed ravioli with shaved Parmesan cheese and fresh basil.
More about Black Horse Tavern

