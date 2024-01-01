Boneless wings in Winchester
Vibrissa Beer and Kitchen - Winchester
10 North Kent Street, Winchester
|Boneless Chicken Wings
|$13.00
Boneless breaded chicken bites tossed in your choice of: buffalo, bbq, sweet chili, hot honey, alabama white, teriyaki or old bay.
Macado's - Winchester
121 N Loudoun St, Winchester
|Boneless Wings
|$0.00
Boneless Wings with your choice of Buffalo Hot Sauce, Teriyaki, Sesame Ginger, Hot Honey BBQ, Spicy Thai (contains peanuts), Sweet Red Chili, Sweet Baby Ray's Honey BBQ, and Mango Habanero sauce. Served with dipping sauce, carrots, and celery.