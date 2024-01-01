Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Winchester

Winchester restaurants
Winchester restaurants that serve boneless wings

Vibrissa Beer and Kitchen - Winchester

10 North Kent Street, Winchester

Boneless Chicken Wings$13.00
Boneless breaded chicken bites tossed in your choice of: buffalo, bbq, sweet chili, hot honey, alabama white, teriyaki or old bay.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Macado's - Winchester

121 N Loudoun St, Winchester

Avg 4.3 (2213 reviews)
Boneless Wings$0.00
Boneless Wings with your choice of Buffalo Hot Sauce, Teriyaki, Sesame Ginger, Hot Honey BBQ, Spicy Thai (contains peanuts), Sweet Red Chili, Sweet Baby Ray's Honey BBQ, and Mango Habanero sauce. Served with dipping sauce, carrots, and celery.
