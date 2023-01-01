Cake in Winchester

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Vibrissa Beer and Kitchen - Winchester

10 North Kent Street, Winchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pineapple Upside Down Cake$10.00
Our gluten-free take on a traditional and much loved cake. Our pineapple upside down cake is made with almond flour and topped with our house-made pineapple compote, whip cream and a cherry.
More about Vibrissa Beer and Kitchen - Winchester
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Del Sol - Winchester

50 Featherbed Ln, Winchester

Avg 4.6 (2582 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake$6.50
garnished with sweet potato waffle
fries | topped with 5 spiced almonds
ULTIMATE CHOCOLATE CAKE$6.50
rich chocolate butter cake | layered with chocolate decadence | chocolate mousse | ganache
Choc Chip Cookie and Milk Cake$7.00
More about Cafe Del Sol - Winchester

