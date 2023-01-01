Cake in Winchester
Winchester restaurants that serve cake
Vibrissa Beer and Kitchen - Winchester
10 North Kent Street, Winchester
|Pineapple Upside Down Cake
|$10.00
Our gluten-free take on a traditional and much loved cake. Our pineapple upside down cake is made with almond flour and topped with our house-made pineapple compote, whip cream and a cherry.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Del Sol - Winchester
50 Featherbed Ln, Winchester
|Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake
|$6.50
garnished with sweet potato waffle
fries | topped with 5 spiced almonds
|ULTIMATE CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$6.50
rich chocolate butter cake | layered with chocolate decadence | chocolate mousse | ganache
|Choc Chip Cookie and Milk Cake
|$7.00