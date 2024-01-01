Wontons in Winchester
Winchester restaurants that serve wontons
More about chop stick café
SUSHI
chop stick café
207 N Kent St, Winchester
|Sm. Wonton
|$6.00
|Fried Wonton (5)
|$7.00
|Lg. Wonton
|$10.00
More about Vibrissa Beer and Kitchen - Winchester
Vibrissa Beer and Kitchen - Winchester
10 North Kent Street, Winchester
|Crab Rangoon Wontons
|$15.00
Crispy wontons stuffed with cream cheese, green onion, and crab meat. Served with a Sweet, Thai chili sauce.
|Teriyaki Wontons (vg)
|$17.00
Embrace the flavor of our vegan teriyaki wontons. Each wonton is filled with impossible meat, scallions and savory teriyaki sauce. Served with sweet chili sauce. (vegan)