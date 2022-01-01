Go
The Winchester

FRENCH FRIES

648 Wealthy St. SE • $$

Avg 4.4 (835 reviews)

Popular Items

French Dip$16.00
braised beef . pickled red onion . haystack onion . horseradish mayo . swiss . peppercorn au jus . baguette
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
fried chicken . chili oil . tomato . garlic aioli . cabbage slaw . brioche bun
Ramen$14.00
wild mushroom broth . roasted root vegetables . shaved cabbage . toasted garlic . sesame . chili oil
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.00
chicken . romaine . parmesan . cucumber . pickled red onion . root vegetable crisp . caesar dressing . honey wheat wrap
Crispy Brussels$9.00
parmesan . black pepper . lemon . olive oil
Warm Quinoa Salad$13.00
root vegetables . shaved brussels sprout . arugula . pickled red onion . toasted almond . fried egg . herbs . garlic vinaigrette
Naan Club$13.00
roasted turkey . smoked ham . bacon . white cheddar . chipotle aioli . naan
Classic Burger$14.00
two house ground beef patties . romaine . american . fancy sauce . red onion . brioche bun
Olive Burger$14.00
two house ground beef patties . romaine . swiss . olive mayo . red onion . brioche bun
Side of Fries$3.00
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

648 Wealthy St. SE

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
