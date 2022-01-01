Windamere
Casual waterside fare & hand crafted cocktails at Strong’s Water Club & Marina
Enjoy this unique destination at the water’s edge, inspired by the historic Windamere built on this property in the 1890’s. Expect a fresh, creative farm-to-table experience, complete with warm hospitality and inspiring views.
2255 Wickham Ave
Popular Items
Location
2255 Wickham Ave
Mattituck NY
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Love Lane Kitchen
Friday - Monday 8-4 Dinner 4:30-8
Tuesday-Thursday 8-4
Jamesport Vineyards/Little Oak Wood Fired Kitchen
Come in and enjoy all the offerings from our one-of-a-kind wood fired pizza kitchen as well as one of our many estate grown wines!
Greenport Harbor Brewing - Peconic
Come in and enjoy!
Senor Taco - Southold
Come in and enjoy!