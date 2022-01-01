Go
Windamere

Casual waterside fare & hand crafted cocktails at Strong’s Water Club & Marina
Enjoy this unique destination at the water’s edge, inspired by the historic Windamere built on this property in the 1890’s. Expect a fresh, creative farm-to-table experience, complete with warm hospitality and inspiring views.

2255 Wickham Ave

Spring Wine Dinner$161.00
Join us for a six course pairing by Executive Chef Jeff Monsour’s alongside guest Chef Nathan Hitchcock, Chef De Cuisine, Halyard Restaurant, with the distinctive wines of Roanoke Vineyards. Tax & gratuity included in pricing.
2255 Wickham Ave

Mattituck NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
