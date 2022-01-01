Windermere restaurants you'll love

Windermere restaurants
Toast
  • Windermere

Windermere's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Hummus
Mediterranean
Must-try Windermere restaurants

Feather & Quill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Feather & Quill

4757 The Grove Drive, Windermere

Avg 4.5 (658 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza$14.00
House cured beef pepperoni, fontinella cheese, San Marzano tomato sauce, roasted garlic, pecorino, chives
BDR Burger$15.00
Two 4oz ground brisket patties cooked and smashed on fat top, house garlic dill pickle, F&Q bacon, American Cheese, shaved onion & shouse made mayo served on brioche bun *Cooked Well Done*
Windermere Wife$15.00
Grilled Chicken breast, house cured bacon lardons, baby romaine, toasted walnuts, parm-soft egg, cherry tomatoes, Vermont cheese & pickled shallots.
Toasted image

 

Toasted

6506 Old Brick Road, Windermere

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$2.99
Housemade with sharp Cheddar, Mozzarella and Asiago
Buffalo Chicken$6.99
Muenster, pulled chicken, buffalo sauce served with blue cheese or ranch dressing
Truffle Fries$2.99
Tossed in truffle oil & fresh rosemary
Hawkers Asian Street Food image

DIM SUM • TAPAS • NOODLES

Hawkers Asian Street Food

9100 Conroy Windermere Rd, Windermere

Avg 4.5 (1409 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pork Belly Bao$7.00
Two fluffy bao buns, filled with braised thick-sliced pork belly with hints of star anise, cinnamon, and cloves. Topped with pickled mustard greens, soy-braised hard-boiled egg, cilantro, roasted peanuts, and brown sugar.
Golden Wontons$8.00
Six per order, deep-fried chicken, shrimp, and mushroom wontons, with a sweet chili sauce on the side
Chow Faan$8.50
Classic wok-seared fried rice packed with chicken, shrimp, char siu, eggs, onions and soy sauce
Island Fin Poke image

 

Island Fin Poke

4750 The Grove Drive unit 116, windermere

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Bowl (3 Scoops of Protein)$11.00
Fresh to your bowl. Ridiculously delicious. Build Your Own Bowl with up to 3 Scoops of Protein
Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl$11.00
OG sauce, edamame, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with togarashi sauce.
Vegetable Poke Bowl$11.00
Ponzu sauce, edamame, corn, avocado, cucumber, and jalapeno.
Gator's Dockside image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gator's Dockside

6516 Old Brick Road, Ste 130, Windermere

Avg 4.5 (3821 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
10 WINGS$12.49
All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
Restaurant banner

 

Bonnie Lee's Fried Chicken

10469 Down Lakeview Cir, Windermere

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
2 Piece Chk with 1 side order$6.99
Main pic

 

Playa Pizza - Horizon West

13211 Reams Road, Suite 108, Windermere

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Fork And Flora

11620 Lakeside Village Lane Suite 140, Windermere

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Agave Azul: Windermere

5855 Winter Garden Vineland Road, Windermere

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
