Windermere restaurants you'll love
Windermere's top cuisines
Must-try Windermere restaurants
More about Feather & Quill
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Feather & Quill
4757 The Grove Drive, Windermere
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$14.00
House cured beef pepperoni, fontinella cheese, San Marzano tomato sauce, roasted garlic, pecorino, chives
|BDR Burger
|$15.00
Two 4oz ground brisket patties cooked and smashed on fat top, house garlic dill pickle, F&Q bacon, American Cheese, shaved onion & shouse made mayo served on brioche bun *Cooked Well Done*
|Windermere Wife
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken breast, house cured bacon lardons, baby romaine, toasted walnuts, parm-soft egg, cherry tomatoes, Vermont cheese & pickled shallots.
More about Toasted
Toasted
6506 Old Brick Road, Windermere
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$2.99
Housemade with sharp Cheddar, Mozzarella and Asiago
|Buffalo Chicken
|$6.99
Muenster, pulled chicken, buffalo sauce served with blue cheese or ranch dressing
|Truffle Fries
|$2.99
Tossed in truffle oil & fresh rosemary
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
DIM SUM • TAPAS • NOODLES
Hawkers Asian Street Food
9100 Conroy Windermere Rd, Windermere
|Popular items
|Pork Belly Bao
|$7.00
Two fluffy bao buns, filled with braised thick-sliced pork belly with hints of star anise, cinnamon, and cloves. Topped with pickled mustard greens, soy-braised hard-boiled egg, cilantro, roasted peanuts, and brown sugar.
|Golden Wontons
|$8.00
Six per order, deep-fried chicken, shrimp, and mushroom wontons, with a sweet chili sauce on the side
|Chow Faan
|$8.50
Classic wok-seared fried rice packed with chicken, shrimp, char siu, eggs, onions and soy sauce
More about Island Fin Poke
Island Fin Poke
4750 The Grove Drive unit 116, windermere
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Bowl (3 Scoops of Protein)
|$11.00
Fresh to your bowl. Ridiculously delicious. Build Your Own Bowl with up to 3 Scoops of Protein
|Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl
|$11.00
OG sauce, edamame, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with togarashi sauce.
|Vegetable Poke Bowl
|$11.00
Ponzu sauce, edamame, corn, avocado, cucumber, and jalapeno.
More about Gator's Dockside
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gator's Dockside
6516 Old Brick Road, Ste 130, Windermere
|Popular items
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
|$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
|10 WINGS
|$12.49
All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
More about Bonnie Lee's Fried Chicken
Bonnie Lee's Fried Chicken
10469 Down Lakeview Cir, Windermere
|Popular items
|2 Piece Chk with 1 side order
|$6.99
More about Playa Pizza - Horizon West
Playa Pizza - Horizon West
13211 Reams Road, Suite 108, Windermere
More about Fork And Flora
Fork And Flora
11620 Lakeside Village Lane Suite 140, Windermere
More about Agave Azul: Windermere
Agave Azul: Windermere
5855 Winter Garden Vineland Road, Windermere