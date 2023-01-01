Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Windermere

Windermere restaurants
Windermere restaurants that serve bruschetta

Playa Pizza

13211 Reams Road, Suite 108, Windermere

Tomato Bruschetta (V)$7.99
The perfect blend of diced tomato, garlic,
fresh basil and olive oil.
More about Playa Pizza
Bella Tuscany - Windermere - 13424 Summerport Village Pkwy

13424 Summerport Village Pkwy, Windermere

Smoked Salmon Bruschetta$16.00
Layers of fresh avocado and wild-caught smoked salmon on homemade crostini topped with goat cheese. Drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, and balsamic reduction
More about Bella Tuscany - Windermere - 13424 Summerport Village Pkwy

