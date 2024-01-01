Flautas in Windermere
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Windermere
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Windermere
11620 Lakeside Village Lane, Suites 130 & 140, Windermere
Flautas
$16.89
Hand-rolled, deep fried crispy corn flautas filled with our shredded chicken, or juicy beef tinga. Four flautas sprinkled with queso fresco crumbles, served with sour cream, guaca side salad and Mexican rice.
Agave Azul: Windermere - 5855 Winter Garden Vineland Road Unit 100
Agave Azul: Windermere - 5855 Winter Garden Vineland Road Unit 100
5855 Winter Garden Vineland Road, Windermere
Flautas
$17.00
Chicken Tinga • Flash Fried Corn Tortillas •
Crema • Guacamole • Queso Fresco • Radish •
Refried Beans • Mexican Rice • Tomatillo
Arbol Salsa