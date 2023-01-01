Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Windermere

Go
Windermere restaurants
Toast

Windermere restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Feather & Quill

4757 The Grove Drive, Windermere

Avg 4.5 (658 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Salad$19.00
6oz Grilled salmon over mixed greens with roasted butternut squash, shaved green apple, candied walnuts and marinated goat cheese tossed in a maple pomegranate vinaigrette
More about Feather & Quill
Main pic

 

Agave Azul: Windermere - 5855 Winter Garden Vineland Road Unit 100

5855 Winter Garden Vineland Road, Windermere

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Raspberry Chipotle Salmon$21.00
Norwegian Salmon • Raspberry Chipotle Glaze • Cilantro Rice •
Seasonal Vegetables
More about Agave Azul: Windermere - 5855 Winter Garden Vineland Road Unit 100
Restaurant banner

 

Bella Tuscany - Windermere - 13424 Summerport Village Pkwy

13424 Summerport Village Pkwy, Windermere

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon Bruschetta$16.00
Layers of fresh avocado and wild-caught smoked salmon on homemade crostini topped with goat cheese. Drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, and balsamic reduction
More about Bella Tuscany - Windermere - 13424 Summerport Village Pkwy

Browse other tasty dishes in Windermere

French Fries

Cheesecake

Meatball Subs

Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Windermere to explore

Horizons West / West Orlando

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Windermere to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Kissimmee

Avg 4.1 (46 restaurants)

Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Clermont

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Apopka

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (343 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (587 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (989 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (598 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston