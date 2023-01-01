Salmon in Windermere
Feather & Quill
4757 The Grove Drive, Windermere
|Salmon Salad
|$19.00
6oz Grilled salmon over mixed greens with roasted butternut squash, shaved green apple, candied walnuts and marinated goat cheese tossed in a maple pomegranate vinaigrette
Agave Azul: Windermere - 5855 Winter Garden Vineland Road Unit 100
5855 Winter Garden Vineland Road, Windermere
|Raspberry Chipotle Salmon
|$21.00
Norwegian Salmon • Raspberry Chipotle Glaze • Cilantro Rice •
Seasonal Vegetables
Bella Tuscany - Windermere - 13424 Summerport Village Pkwy
13424 Summerport Village Pkwy, Windermere
|Smoked Salmon Bruschetta
|$16.00
Layers of fresh avocado and wild-caught smoked salmon on homemade crostini topped with goat cheese. Drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, and balsamic reduction