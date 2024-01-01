Taco salad in Windermere
Windermere restaurants that serve taco salad
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Windermere
11620 Lakeside Village Lane, Suites 130 & 140, Windermere
|Taco Salad
|$12.90
A crispy, flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, beans, SJ’s Cheese Dip sauce, guacamole, sour cream, pico, SJ’s shredded cheese and your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or beef tinga.
Agave Azul: Windermere - 5855 Winter Garden Vineland Road Unit 100
5855 Winter Garden Vineland Road, Windermere
|Taco Salad
|$14.00
Crispy Tortilla Shell • Romaine Lettuce • Black Beans • Sour
Cream • Jack Cheese • Roasted Corn Salsa • Guacamole •
Salsa Roja • Jalapeno Ranch