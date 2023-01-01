Tacos in Windermere
Windermere restaurants that serve tacos
Agave Azul: Windermere - 5855 Winter Garden Vineland Road Unit 100
5855 Winter Garden Vineland Road, Windermere
|Tacos de Birria
|$20.00
3 Corn Tortillas • Certified Angus Beef Brisket • Jack Cheese • Onions • Cilantro • Mexican Rice • Refried Beans • Consome
|Cauliflower Tacos
|$14.50
2 Corn Tortillas • Pineapple Guajillo Adobo • Cauliflower • Lettuce •
Cilantro • Radish • Tomatillo Pico • Cilantro Rice • Avocado Salsa
|Taco Salad
|$13.00
Crispy Tortilla Shell • Romaine Lettuce • Black Beans • Sour
Cream • Jack Cheese • Roasted Corn Salsa • Guacamole •
Salsa Roja • Jalapeno Ranch