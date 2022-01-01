Horizons West / West Orlando restaurants you'll love

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Sandwich
Hummus
Mediterranean
Feather & Quill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Feather & Quill

4757 The Grove Drive, Windermere

Avg 4.5 (658 reviews)
Lamb Shank$32.00
San Marzano braised lamb shank served over creamy Parmesan polenta with blistered cherry tomatoes and garlic confit topped with parsley caper salsa verde and lamb jus
Windermere Wife$15.00
Grilled Chicken breast, house cured bacon lardons, baby romaine, toasted walnuts, parm-soft egg, cherry tomatoes, Vermont cheese & pickled shallots.
Bone Marrow Croquettes$11.00
Yukon potatoes, beef bone marrow, Vermont sharp cheddar, house port wine demi glace.
Hawkers Asian Street Food image

DIM SUM • TAPAS • NOODLES

Hawkers Asian Street Food

9100 Conroy Windermere Rd, Windermere

Avg 4.5 (1409 reviews)
Chicken Lo Mein$9.00
Egg noodles, sliced chicken, spring onions, napa, bean sprouts, onions, carrots, served in a savory lo mein sauce | Available Veggie Friendly
Singapore Mei Fun$9.00
yellow curry rice noodles with sliced chicken, shrimp, eggs, onions, bell peppers, spring onions, and bean sprouts | Available Gluten Friendly | Available Veggie Friendly
Golden Wontons$8.00
Six per order, deep-fried chicken, shrimp, and mushroom wontons, with a sweet chili sauce on the side
Island Fin Poke image

 

Island Fin Poke

4750 The Grove Drive unit 116, windermere

No reviews yet
Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl$11.00
OG sauce, edamame, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with togarashi sauce.
Build Your Own Bowl (3 Scoops of Protein)$11.00
Fresh to your bowl. Ridiculously delicious. Build Your Own Bowl with up to 3 Scoops of Protein
Traditional Tuna Poke Bowl$11.00
Shoyu sauce, sea salt, maui onions, and seaweed.
Gator's Dockside image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gator's Dockside

6516 Old Brick Road, Ste 130, Windermere

Avg 4.5 (3821 reviews)
10 WINGS$12.49
All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
