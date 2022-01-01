Horizons West / West Orlando restaurants you'll love
Horizons West / West Orlando's top cuisines
Must-try Horizons West / West Orlando restaurants
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Feather & Quill
4757 The Grove Drive, Windermere
|Popular items
|Lamb Shank
|$32.00
San Marzano braised lamb shank served over creamy Parmesan polenta with blistered cherry tomatoes and garlic confit topped with parsley caper salsa verde and lamb jus
|Windermere Wife
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken breast, house cured bacon lardons, baby romaine, toasted walnuts, parm-soft egg, cherry tomatoes, Vermont cheese & pickled shallots.
|Bone Marrow Croquettes
|$11.00
Yukon potatoes, beef bone marrow, Vermont sharp cheddar, house port wine demi glace.
DIM SUM • TAPAS • NOODLES
Hawkers Asian Street Food
9100 Conroy Windermere Rd, Windermere
|Popular items
|Chicken Lo Mein
|$9.00
Egg noodles, sliced chicken, spring onions, napa, bean sprouts, onions, carrots, served in a savory lo mein sauce | Available Veggie Friendly
|Singapore Mei Fun
|$9.00
yellow curry rice noodles with sliced chicken, shrimp, eggs, onions, bell peppers, spring onions, and bean sprouts | Available Gluten Friendly | Available Veggie Friendly
|Golden Wontons
|$8.00
Six per order, deep-fried chicken, shrimp, and mushroom wontons, with a sweet chili sauce on the side
Island Fin Poke
4750 The Grove Drive unit 116, windermere
|Popular items
|Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl
|$11.00
OG sauce, edamame, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with togarashi sauce.
|Build Your Own Bowl (3 Scoops of Protein)
|$11.00
Fresh to your bowl. Ridiculously delicious. Build Your Own Bowl with up to 3 Scoops of Protein
|Traditional Tuna Poke Bowl
|$11.00
Shoyu sauce, sea salt, maui onions, and seaweed.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gator's Dockside
6516 Old Brick Road, Ste 130, Windermere
|Popular items
|10 WINGS
|$12.49
All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
|$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.