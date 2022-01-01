Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Windham restaurants you'll love

Go
Windham restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Windham

Windham's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Scroll right

Must-try Windham restaurants

Amato's image

 

Amato's

727 Roosevel Trail, North Windham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large All Natural Turkey Italian$10.95
built with all-natural turkey
Large Veggie Italian$6.95
vegetarian version of the original
Large Angus Steak & Cheese$11.50
made with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms
More about Amato's
Deck House Tavern image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Deck House Tavern

930 Roosevelt Trl, Windham

Avg 4 (442 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Deck House Tavern Burger$15.50
7 oz hand pressed black Angus burger, topped with applewood bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served on a sesame seed brioche bun with a crispy onion ring on top.
Wicked Wings 12 piece$17.00
Wing Sauce: buffalo, honey sriracha, pineapple sweet chili, or BBQ.
Served with celery and carrots and a choice of blue cheese or ranch.
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.50
Three piece breaded white meat chicken. Served with choice of side: french fries, carrot sticks, potato chips, or apple slices.
More about Deck House Tavern
Smitty's Cinema image

 

Smitty's Cinema

795 Roosevelt Trail, Windham

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Smitty's Cinema

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Windham

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

Nachos

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Garden Salad

Map

More near Windham to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

South Portland

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Scarborough

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Westbrook

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Saco

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston