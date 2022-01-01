Chicken salad in Windham
Windham restaurants that serve chicken salad
Amato's
727 Roosevel Trail, North Windham
|Grilled Chicken Breast Salad
|$8.95
|Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad Wrap
|$7.95
mixed with celery + mayo
|Small Chicken Salad Italian
|$6.95
mixed + made with all white meat
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Deck House Tavern
930 Roosevelt Trl, Windham
|Southwestern Grilled Chicken Salad
|$16.50
Baby greens, avocado, black beans, roasted corn, Cojita cheese, grape tomatoes, and cilantro. Served with a balsamic vinaigrette and topped with an all-natural 6 oz grilled chicken breast with a few tortilla chips for crunch!