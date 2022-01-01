Chicken tenders in Windham
Windham restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Amato's
Amato's
727 Roosevel Trail, North Windham
|Large Chicken Tender (Regular or Buffalo)
|$9.50
regular or buffalo with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
|Small Chicken Tender (Regular or Buffalo)
|$6.96
regular or buffalo with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
More about Deck House Tavern
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Deck House Tavern
930 Roosevelt Trl, Windham
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$7.50
Three piece breaded white meat chicken. Served with choice of side: french fries, carrot sticks, potato chips, or apple slices.
|Hand-Battered Chicken Tenders
|$10.50
Hand-battered all-natural chicken breast with no antibiotics ever, and is served with a trio of dipping sauces (honey mustard, BBQ, pineapple sweet chili).