Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Windham

Go
Windham restaurants
Toast

Windham restaurants that serve garden salad

Item pic

 

Amato's

727 Roosevel Trail, North Windham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad$5.95
More about Amato's
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Deck House Tavern

930 Roosevelt Trl, Windham

Avg 4 (442 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Garden Salad$5.50
Baby greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, and croutons.
More about Deck House Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Windham

Grilled Chicken

Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad

Nachos

Pies

Grilled Chicken Salad

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Windham to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

South Portland

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Scarborough

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Westbrook

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Saco

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston