Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Windham

Go
Windham restaurants
Toast

Windham restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

HEAV'NLY DONUTS - Windham NH - 125 Indian Rock Road

125 Indian Rock Road, Windham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.99
Chicken Salad on your choice of bread
More about HEAV'NLY DONUTS - Windham NH - 125 Indian Rock Road
33 Hilltop image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

33 Hilltop - Village Green

33 Indian Rock Road, Windham

Avg 4.5 (179 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, croutons, crispy buffalo chicken, with a side of blue cheese dressing.
Southwest Chicken Salad$10.00
Grilled Cajun chicken and bacon over a garden salad with shredded cheddar cheese and a spicy ranch dressing.
Chicken Salad$0.00
More about 33 Hilltop - Village Green

Browse other tasty dishes in Windham

Veggie Burgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Cobb Salad

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Pizza

Grilled Chicken

Tuna Salad

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Windham to explore

Nashua

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Dracut

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Londonderry

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Derry

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Merrimack

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Methuen

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1525 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (988 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (583 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (596 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston