Steak salad in Windham
Windham restaurants that serve steak salad
More about Common Man - Windham
Common Man - Windham
88 Range Road, Windham
|Steak Tip Salad
|$19.99
Marinated and grilled steak tips served over mixed greens, tossed with blue cheese dressing. Topped with grape tomatoes, Gorgonzola, roasted portobello mushrooms and crispy onions.
|Steak Tip Salad
|$18.49
Marinated and grilled steak tips served over mixed greens tossed with
bleu cheese dressing. Topped with grape tomatoes, Gorgonzola, roasted portabello mushroom, and crispy onions.