Steak tip salad in Windham

Windham restaurants
Windham restaurants that serve steak tip salad

Common Man - Windham image

 

Common Man - Windham

88 Range Road, Windham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Tip Salad$19.99
Marinated and grilled steak tips served over mixed greens, tossed with blue cheese dressing. Topped with grape tomatoes, Gorgonzola, roasted portobello mushrooms and crispy onions.
Steak Tip Salad$18.49
Marinated and grilled steak tips served over mixed greens tossed with
bleu cheese dressing. Topped with grape tomatoes, Gorgonzola, roasted portabello mushroom, and crispy onions.
More about Common Man - Windham
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

33 Hilltop

33 Indian Rock Road, Windham

Avg 4.5 (179 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Tip Salad$13.50
Our classic garden salad with Gorgonzola cheese crumbles, sliced avocado and marinated steak tips served with Bleu Cheese dressing.
More about 33 Hilltop

