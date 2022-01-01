Go
Toast

Windjammer & Upper Deck Pub

Celebrating over 40 years in the community!

1076 Williston Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Basket of Fries$5.00
New England Shepherd's Pie$17.00
House-ground ribeye, sirloin and tenderloin layered
with roasted corn, whipped Yukon Gold potatoes
and tomatoes, finished with VT Cheddar
CAB Sirloin$24.00
8oz hand-cut Certified Angus Beef top sirloin
Scallops Wrapped In Bacon$17.00
Five sea scallops wrapped in Applewood smoked bacon with citrus-cracked pepper sauce and balsamic reduction
New England Clam Chowder - Cup$5.00
See full menu

Location

1076 Williston Road

South Burlington VT

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wings Over

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Chicken Charlies

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Skinny Pancake

No reviews yet

Love local. The Skinny Pancake is on a mission to change the world by building a safer, healthier food shed while creating everyday enjoyment that is both fun and affordable. Please join us.

Skinny Pancake- Airport

No reviews yet

Love Local. The Skinny Pancake is on a mission to change the world by building a safer, healthier, more delicious food shed while creating everyday enjoyment that is both fun and affordable. Please join us.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston