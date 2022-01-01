Go
Windmill Cafe on the Square

A quaint and cozy restaurant. Offering Good old boy fare! Great BBQ and Country food! Wonderful breakfast from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.. with a full line of expresso coffees. Daily blue plate special, big old juicy burgers, chicken fried steaks and salads are just some of the foods on the menu!

BBQ

270 S Commerce

Avg 5 (16 reviews)

Popular Items

Windmill Burger$8.99
Back Porch Fries$10.99
Texas Mac & Cheese$9.99
Canned soda$1.50
Beef Tips and Rice$9.99
Pork Chop Blue Plate$9.99
Chicken Fried Steak$12.99
Brisket Salad$9.99
Texas Brisket Queso$7.99
CFC Tenders$10.99
Takeout

270 S Commerce

Frankston TX

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
