Go
A map showing the location of Windsong on the Lake - 130 Monet AvenueView gallery

Windsong on the Lake - 130 Monet Avenue

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

130 Monet Avenue

White Lake charter Township, MI 48383

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

130 Monet Avenue, White Lake charter Township MI 48383

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

White Lake Brunch
orange starNo Reviews
901 Nordic Dr #105 White Lake, MI 48383
View restaurantnext
The Weal Inn
orange starNo Reviews
2933 E Highland Rd Highland Charter Twp, MI 48356
View restaurantnext
Highland House Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 828
2630 E Highland Rd Highland, MI 48356
View restaurantnext
Mugs Coffee & Grub
orange star5.0 • 64
330 town center blvd white lake, MI 48386
View restaurantnext
Highland House Cafe + Carry Out - White Lake
orange star3.0 • 39
10719 Highland Rd White Lake, MI 48386
View restaurantnext
Pita Way - White Lake
orange starNo Reviews
10531 Highland Rd White Lake, MI 48386
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in White Lake charter Township

Jon Smith Subs - 80033-02 White Lake, MI
orange star4.7 • 218
8178 Cooley Lake Rd White Lake, MI 48386
View restaurantnext
Mugs Coffee & Grub
orange star5.0 • 64
330 town center blvd white lake, MI 48386
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near White Lake charter Township

Highland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Waterford

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Clarkston

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Walled Lake

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

West Bloomfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Auburn Hills

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Windsong on the Lake - 130 Monet Avenue

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston