Windsor restaurants you'll love

Toast
Must-try Windsor restaurants

PizzaLeah image

 

PizzaLeah

9240 Old Redwood Hwy suite 116, Windsor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12" Cheese$16.00
16" BYO$20.00
12" Standard$20.00
More about PizzaLeah
Main pic

 

West Coast Sourdough

8790 Lakewood Drive, Windsor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#15 Cranberry Turkey
Thinly sliced Turkey topped with our Cranberry Sauce, with your choice of produce, Dijon and Swiss Cheese, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
Freshly baked every day! A classic chocolate chip cookie.
#10 Veggie
Avocado, Carrot, Cucumber, Bell Peppers, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
More about West Coast Sourdough
Restaurant banner

 

Flagship Taproom - Windsor

1001-1007 McClelland Drive, Windsor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Flagship Taproom - Windsor
Map

