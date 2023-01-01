Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Windsor
/
Windsor
/
Chicken Tenders
Windsor restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Mary's Pizza Shack - Dixon
9010 Brooks Rd S, Windsor
No reviews yet
Chicken Strips Kids
$6.25
Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
More about Mary's Pizza Shack - Dixon
KC's American Kitchen
9501 Duvander Ln, Windsor
No reviews yet
Kids Chicken Strips
$7.95
Buffalo Chicken Strips
$14.95
More about KC's American Kitchen
