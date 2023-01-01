Chipotle chicken in Windsor
Windsor restaurants that serve chipotle chicken
Flagship Taproom - Windsor
1001 McClelland Drive, Windsor
|Chipotle Chicken Bacon Ranch
|$16.99
***2X WINNER 1ST PLACE AT THE BATTLE OF THE BREWS***
Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar & House Made Chipotle Ranch on
Dutch Crunch with Tomatoes, Mixed Greens & Red Onions
West Coast Sourdough - Windsor
8790 Lakewood Drive, Windsor
|#0 Chipotle Crunch Chicken (Summer Special!)
|$11.99
A Seasonal Special! Comes in a 6" size only! Our Grilled Chicken, drizzled with our house-made Chipotle Aioli, topped with Monterey Jack Cheese, crispy Tortilla Strips, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.