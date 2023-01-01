Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in Windsor

Windsor restaurants
Windsor restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Flagship Taproom - Windsor

1001 McClelland Drive, Windsor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.99
***2X WINNER 1ST PLACE AT THE BATTLE OF THE BREWS***
Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar & House Made Chipotle Ranch on
Dutch Crunch with Tomatoes, Mixed Greens & Red Onions
More about Flagship Taproom - Windsor
West Coast Sourdough - Windsor

8790 Lakewood Drive, Windsor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#0 Chipotle Crunch Chicken (Summer Special!)$11.99
A Seasonal Special! Comes in a 6" size only! Our Grilled Chicken, drizzled with our house-made Chipotle Aioli, topped with Monterey Jack Cheese, crispy Tortilla Strips, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.
More about West Coast Sourdough - Windsor

