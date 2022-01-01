Cobb salad in Windsor
Windsor restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about KC's American Kitchen
KC's American Kitchen
9501 Duvander Ln, Windsor
|Hollywood Cobb Salad
|$18.50
|Cabo Cobb Salad
|$18.50
More about West Coast Sourdough - Windsor
West Coast Sourdough - Windsor
8790 Lakewood Drive, Windsor
|Cobb Salad (10 Servings)
|$59.90
Chopped Romaine and Spring Mix, with Diced Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing
|Cobb Salad*
Chopped Romaine and Spring Mix, with Diced Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing