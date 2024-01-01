Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Windsor

Go
Windsor restaurants
Toast

Windsor restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - Windsor

8790 Lakewood Drive, Windsor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mediterranean Grilled Chicken Salad (Spring Special!)$0.00
Chopped Romaine, with Mediterranean Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Herb-Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese & a side of Tzatziki Ranch Dressing
#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto*$0.00
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
#0 Greek Grilled Chicken (Spring Special!)$12.99
Comes in a 6" size only! Mediterranean Grilled Chicken, covered with our house-made Tzatziki Ranch sauce, topped with Herb-Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Lettuce, and Onion, drizzled with Olive Oil and served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.
More about West Coast Sourdough - Windsor
Russian River Brewing Company image

 

Russian River Brewing Company - Windsor Brewpub

700 Mitchell Lane, Windsor

Avg 3.6 (492 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
More about Russian River Brewing Company - Windsor Brewpub

Browse other tasty dishes in Windsor

Tacos

Chicken Parmesan

Teriyaki Chicken

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Noodles

Shrimp Rolls

Prawns

Map

More near Windsor to explore

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (69 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Healdsburg

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Saint Helena

No reviews yet

Sebastopol

Avg 3.6 (14 restaurants)

Calistoga

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Rohnert Park

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (69 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (778 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (393 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (525 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (917 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston