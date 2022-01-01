Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Windsor

Windsor restaurants
Windsor restaurants that serve tacos

KC's American Kitchen

9501 Duvander Ln, Windsor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Fish Tacos$16.95
More about KC's American Kitchen
Flagship Taproom - Windsor

1001 McClelland Drive, Windsor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Three Street Tacos$11.99
CHICKEN, TRI-TIP, PORK TENDERLOIN OR SMOKED JACKFRUIT with House Roasted Garlic & Jalapeño Salsa Verde,
Chopped Red Onion, Cilantro & Lime.
More about Flagship Taproom - Windsor

