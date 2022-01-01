Go
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

5223 North Central Avenue • $$

Avg 4.3 (2353 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish-n-Chips$16.00
Beer-battered white fish with a celery seed tartar sauce. Served with sweet & spicy seasoned fries
Fattoush Salad$11.50
Romaine, grilled pita, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, red onion, radish, butterbeans, feta, and garlic lemon vinaigrette.
Cheeseburger Slider$5.00
Banh Mi White Fish Sandwich$16.50
Grilled white fish, honey soy glaze, carrots, cucumber, cilantro, and spicy sambal mayonnaise on a brioche bun.
Backyard Burger - Windsor Style$14.75
Sharp cheddar, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onion on a brioche bun.(Impossible Burger +$2)
Backyard Burger - Classic$14.75
Sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on a brioche bun. (Impossible Burger +$2)
Bacon Cheeseburger$15.75
Sharp cheddar, caramelized onion, tender belly bacon, and Windsor steak sauce on a brioche bun. (Impossible Burger +$2)
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$18.50
The King of Fried Chicken (4 pc) & your favorite side
Windsor Chicken Sammie$14.00
Cripsy Buttermilk or Grilled: Jalapeño mango aioli, coleslaw, pickles on a brioche bun
Picnic Kebobs$16.50
Chargrilled chicken, pork, shrimp & farm vegetables with Harissa aioli, gold sauce, hummus & grilled pita
5223 North Central Avenue

Phoenix AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
