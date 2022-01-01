Go
Toast

Windsor Churn

Come in and enjoy!

5223 North Central Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Picnic Kebobs$16.75
Chargrilled chicken, pork, shrimp & farm vegetables with Harissa aioli, gold sauce, hummus & grilled pita
Fattoush Salad$11.75
Romaine, grilled pita, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, red onion, radish, butterbeans, feta & garlic lemon vinaigrette
New Orleans Style BBQ Plate$19.75
1/2 rack slow roasted baby back ribs, pulled pork, tavern ham, cheddar biscuit & your favorite side
Side Mac & Cheese$6.00
Kale Caesar$10.75
Romaine & kale with cheddar biscuit croutons, avocado, celery & crispy capers
Bacon Cheeseburger$16.00
Sharp cheddar, caramelized onion, applewood smoked bacon & Windsor steak sauce on a brioche bun (Impossible Burger +$2)
Windsor Chicken Sammie$15.00
Cripsy Buttermilk or Grilled: Jalapeño mango aioli, coleslaw, pickles on a brioche bun
Classic Backyard Burger$15.50
Sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle
Windsor Style Backyard Burger$15.50
Sharp cheddar, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato & caramelized onion (Impossible Burger +$2)
Fish-n-Chips$16.75
Beer-battered white fish with a celery seed tartar sauce. Served with sweet & spicy seasoned fries
See full menu

Location

5223 North Central Avenue

Phoenix AZ

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Huss Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Locally owned by Jeff + Leah Huss; our Uptown neighborhood taproom + kitchen features Local sausages, our Almost Famous Nachos, delicious crispy flatbreads and more! We’re known for our award winning local beers which we’re proud to share our true-to-style beers with craft beer lovers throughout AZ!

Federal Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Joyride Central

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Some Burros

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston