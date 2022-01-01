Windsor restaurants you'll love

Must-try Windsor restaurants

Many Macarons image

 

Many Macarons

1224 automation drive, Windsor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Variety Packs (Multiple Sizes)
Let us suprise you! Variety of the day chosen by yours truly.
Rice Krispy$2.50
Mini Mac Elf 12 Pack$10.00
More about Many Macarons
PizzaVino NoCo Italiano image

 

PizzaVino NoCo Italiano

6383 Fairgrounds Ave., Suite 100, Windsor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Mushroom$21.00
Red sauce, calabrian pepper, cup & char pepperoni, wild mushrooms, oregano.
Three Meat$24.00
Red sauce, house made sausage, pepperoni, sopressata, mozzarella, garlic oil.
Wild Arugula Salad$10.00
Parmigiano Reggiano, extra virgin olive oil, toasted black pepper, heirloom tomatoes, fried prosciutto.
More about PizzaVino NoCo Italiano
Colorado Cherry Company image

 

Colorado Cherry Company

2191 Covered Bridge Parkway, Windsor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Apple Pie - Whole$20.00
Pie by the slice$4.50
Cherry Pie Pocket$4.75
More about Colorado Cherry Company
Pelican Jo's Pizzeria image

 

Pelican Jo's Pizzeria

263 Eastman Park Dr, Windsor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12" Cheese Pizza$9.99
6 Rolls$11.99
12pc Wings$14.99
More about Pelican Jo's Pizzeria
Gib's NY Bagels image

BAGELS

Gib's NY Bagels

1241 Main St, Windsor

Avg 4.1 (220 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gib's Dozen$13.49
13 Bagels.
BYO$7.99
Build Your Own.
N.Y.C.$9.99
Lox, Plain Cream Cheese, Capers, Onion & Tomato.
More about Gib's NY Bagels
Inta Juice of Windsor image

 

Inta Juice of Windsor

1550 Main St, Windsor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Java Lava
Coffee, Fat-Free Milk, Mocha Frappe Mix, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt.
Choc-O-Nutter
Fat-Free Milk, Banana, Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt
Brazilian Bowl$8.50
100% Apple Juice, Banana, Acai. Served in a Bowl and topped with Granola, Banana, and Honey.
More about Inta Juice of Windsor
