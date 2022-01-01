Windsor restaurants you'll love
Many Macarons
1224 automation drive, Windsor
|Variety Packs (Multiple Sizes)
Let us suprise you! Variety of the day chosen by yours truly.
|Rice Krispy
|$2.50
|Mini Mac Elf 12 Pack
|$10.00
PizzaVino NoCo Italiano
6383 Fairgrounds Ave., Suite 100, Windsor
|Spicy Mushroom
|$21.00
Red sauce, calabrian pepper, cup & char pepperoni, wild mushrooms, oregano.
|Three Meat
|$24.00
Red sauce, house made sausage, pepperoni, sopressata, mozzarella, garlic oil.
|Wild Arugula Salad
|$10.00
Parmigiano Reggiano, extra virgin olive oil, toasted black pepper, heirloom tomatoes, fried prosciutto.
Colorado Cherry Company
2191 Covered Bridge Parkway, Windsor
|Apple Pie - Whole
|$20.00
|Pie by the slice
|$4.50
|Cherry Pie Pocket
|$4.75
Pelican Jo's Pizzeria
263 Eastman Park Dr, Windsor
|12" Cheese Pizza
|$9.99
|6 Rolls
|$11.99
|12pc Wings
|$14.99
BAGELS
Gib's NY Bagels
1241 Main St, Windsor
|Gib's Dozen
|$13.49
13 Bagels.
|BYO
|$7.99
Build Your Own.
|N.Y.C.
|$9.99
Lox, Plain Cream Cheese, Capers, Onion & Tomato.
Inta Juice of Windsor
1550 Main St, Windsor
|Java Lava
Coffee, Fat-Free Milk, Mocha Frappe Mix, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt.
|Choc-O-Nutter
Fat-Free Milk, Banana, Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt
|Brazilian Bowl
|$8.50
100% Apple Juice, Banana, Acai. Served in a Bowl and topped with Granola, Banana, and Honey.