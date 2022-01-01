Windsor restaurants you'll love
More about Union Street Tavern
GRILL
Union Street Tavern
20 Union Street, Windsor
|Popular items
|Santa Fe Burger
|$15.00
Fried egg, avocado, pepperjack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, chipotle ranch, potato roll.
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Romaine, hardwood smoked bacon, hardboiled eggs, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, ranch dressing.
|UST Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Buttermilk fried, grilled, or blackened tossed in sauce of choice. With American or cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
More about Bear's Smokehouse BBQ
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ
2152 Poquonock Ave., Windsor
|Popular items
|Super Spud
|$13.00
Baked potato topped with mac and cheese and meat, then loaded with sour cream, bacon, red onion and shredded cheese.
|Mac Attack
|$13.00
Mac and cheese topped with meat.
|BEAR Attack
|$13.00
Cornbread topped with mac and cheese and meat.