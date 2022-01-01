Windsor restaurants you'll love

Must-try Windsor restaurants

GRILL

Union Street Tavern

20 Union Street, Windsor

Avg 4.3 (1504 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Santa Fe Burger$15.00
Fried egg, avocado, pepperjack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, chipotle ranch, potato roll.
Cobb Salad$13.00
Romaine, hardwood smoked bacon, hardboiled eggs, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, ranch dressing.
UST Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Buttermilk fried, grilled, or blackened tossed in sauce of choice. With American or cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
More about Union Street Tavern
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ

2152 Poquonock Ave., Windsor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Super Spud$13.00
Baked potato topped with mac and cheese and meat, then loaded with sour cream, bacon, red onion and shredded cheese.
Mac Attack$13.00
Mac and cheese topped with meat.
BEAR Attack$13.00
Cornbread topped with mac and cheese and meat.
More about Bear's Smokehouse BBQ
SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

Dom's Broad St Eatery

330 Broad St, Windsor

Avg 4.5 (721 reviews)
Takeout
More about Dom's Broad St Eatery
