Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Windsor

Go
Windsor restaurants
Toast

Windsor restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

UST Chicken Sandwich image

GRILL

Union Street Tavern

20 Union Street, Windsor

Avg 4.3 (1504 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuscan Chicken Pesto Sandwich$17.00
UST Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Buttermilk fried, grilled, or blackened tossed in sauce of choice. With American or cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
More about Union Street Tavern
Item pic

 

Bear's Smokehouse BBQ

2152 Poquonock Ave., Windsor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BEAR Pulled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Smoked Chicken Thigh --> Breaded & Fried --> Topped with Spicy Slaw & Honey Mustard
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Smoked Chicken Thigh, breaded and fried. Topped with spicy slaw and honey mustard.
More about Bear's Smokehouse BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Windsor

Nachos

Caesar Salad

French Fries

Mac And Cheese

Salmon

Pies

Map

More near Windsor to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

West Hartford

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Simsbury

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Windsor Locks

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Enfield

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston