Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Windsor

Go
Windsor restaurants
Toast

Windsor restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Union Street Tavern image

GRILL

Union Street Tavern - Windsor, CT

20 Union Street, Windsor

Avg 4.3 (1504 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders - Kids
More about Union Street Tavern - Windsor, CT
Consumer pic

 

Tunxis Grill & Pizzeria

3 Tunxis Street, Windsor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Chicken Strips$8.00
served with fries and honey mustard
More about Tunxis Grill & Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Windsor

Calamari

Chocolate Cake

Nachos

Shepherds Pies

Fish Sandwiches

Tacos

Quesadillas

Coleslaw

Map

More near Windsor to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

West Hartford

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Simsbury

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Windsor Locks

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Enfield

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1072 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2036 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (311 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston