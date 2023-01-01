Chocolate cake in Windsor

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Toast

Windsor restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

GRILL

Union Street Tavern - Windsor, CT

20 Union Street, Windsor

Avg 4.3 (1504 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Molten Lava Cake$7.00
Chocolate on chocolate
More about Union Street Tavern - Windsor, CT
Consumer pic

 

Tunxis Grill & Pizzeria

3 Tunxis Street, Windsor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Toffee Mousse Cake$8.00
More about Tunxis Grill & Pizzeria

