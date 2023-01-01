Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate cake in
Windsor
/
Windsor
/
Chocolate Cake
Windsor restaurants that serve chocolate cake
GRILL
Union Street Tavern - Windsor, CT
20 Union Street, Windsor
Avg 4.3
(1504 reviews)
Chocolate Molten Lava Cake
$7.00
Chocolate on chocolate
More about Union Street Tavern - Windsor, CT
Tunxis Grill & Pizzeria
3 Tunxis Street, Windsor
No reviews yet
Chocolate Toffee Mousse Cake
$8.00
More about Tunxis Grill & Pizzeria
