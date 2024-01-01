Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate mousse in
Windsor
/
Windsor
/
Chocolate Mousse
Windsor restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - Windsor
2152 Poquonock Ave., Windsor
No reviews yet
Chocolate Oreo Mousse
$5.00
....Because who doesn't love chocolate & oreos! 🤤
Tunxis Grill & Pizzeria
3 Tunxis Street, Windsor
No reviews yet
Chocolate Toffee Mousse Cake
$8.00
