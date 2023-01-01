Philly cheesesteaks in Windsor
Windsor restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
More about Union Street Tavern - Windsor, CT
GRILL
Union Street Tavern - Windsor, CT
20 Union Street, Windsor
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$14.99
Fresh sliced angus ribeye or tender all-natural
chicken, grilled with onions, peppers, mushrooms and American cheese on a toasted French baguette.
More about Tunxis Grill & Pizzeria
Tunxis Grill & Pizzeria
3 Tunxis Street, Windsor
|Small Philly Cheesesteak
|$17.00
rib-eye steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, ranch base
|Large Philly Cheesesteak
|$23.00
rib-eye steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, ranch base
|Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
|$14.00
shaved rib-eye, onions, peppers, american cheese in a crispy egg roll wrapper, served with ranch dressing