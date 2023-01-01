Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shepherds pies in
Windsor
/
Windsor
/
Shepherds Pies
Windsor restaurants that serve shepherds pies
GRILL
Union Street Tavern - Windsor, CT
20 Union Street, Windsor
Avg 4.3
(1504 reviews)
Shepherd's Pie
$17.95
More about Union Street Tavern - Windsor, CT
Tunxis Grill & Pizzeria
3 Tunxis Street, Windsor
No reviews yet
Shepherd's Pie
$18.00
ground beef, corn, mashed potatoes, provolone cheese
More about Tunxis Grill & Pizzeria
