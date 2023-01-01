Stew in Windsor

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Windsor restaurants that serve stew
GRILL
Union Street Tavern - Windsor, CT
20 Union Street, Windsor
Avg 4.3
(1504 reviews)
Irish Stew with Sausage-Bowl
$8.00
Irish Stew With Sausage-Cup
$6.00
More about Union Street Tavern - Windsor, CT
Tunxis Grill & Pizzeria
3 Tunxis Street, Windsor
No reviews yet
Soup of the Day- Fish Stew
$8.00
More about Tunxis Grill & Pizzeria
