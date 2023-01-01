Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in Windsor

Windsor restaurants
Windsor restaurants that serve stew

Union Street Tavern image

GRILL

Union Street Tavern - Windsor, CT

20 Union Street, Windsor

Avg 4.3 (1504 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Irish Stew with Sausage-Bowl$8.00
Irish Stew With Sausage-Cup$6.00
More about Union Street Tavern - Windsor, CT
Tunxis Grill & Pizzeria

3 Tunxis Street, Windsor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soup of the Day- Fish Stew$8.00
More about Tunxis Grill & Pizzeria

