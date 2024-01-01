Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortilla soup in Windsor

Windsor restaurants
Windsor restaurants that serve tortilla soup

Huasteca Restaurant - Windsor - 555 Day Hill Road

555 Day Hill Road, Windsor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tortilla Soup$8.99
More about Huasteca Restaurant - Windsor - 555 Day Hill Road
Tunxis Grill & Pizzeria

3 Tunxis Street, Windsor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soup of the Day- Chicken Tortilla$8.00
More about Tunxis Grill & Pizzeria

