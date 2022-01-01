Go
Windy City Pizza

401 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33444

401 w atlantic ave r-11

Popular Items

Papa Pepperoni 16" (Chicago Thin Crust)$18.15
A Pepperoni Lover's Dream
Windy City Sausage 16" (Chicago Thin Crust)$18.15
Loaded w/ Cheese and Sausage, Chicago Style, and very popular
Windy City Susage 11" (Chicago Thin Crust)$10.25
Loaded w/ Cheese and Sausage, Chicago Style, and very popular
Cheese Pizza 16"$16.25
Cheesy Garlic Bread$5.97
Our Garlic Bread topped with melted Mozzarella cheese
Side Caesar Salad$5.97
Romaine, Croutons, Shave Parmesan
Cheese Pizza 11"$9.00
Wings$15.97
Marinated in secret spices
Italian Beef$11.85
Seasoned top round sliced thin & soaked in au jus;
topped with a Giardiniera and a sweet green pepper
medley
Cheese Pizza 14"$13.25
delray beach FL

Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
