Windy City Pizza and Pub

Come in and enjoy! Happy Hour daily from 3pm-6pm. Discounts off appetizers, wine, specialty cocktails, and beer.

400 North Park Avenue #15a

Popular Items

10 Inch Traditional$10.99
14 Inch Traditional$14.99
16 Inch Thin$16.99
Mozzarella Rolls$7.75
Cheese wrapped in homemade dough topped with garlic butter, parmesan, seasoning & a side of homemade marinara.
Ranch$0.75
Garlic Knots$6.50
Knotted homemade dough topped with garlic, butter, parmesan & a side of homemade marinara.
Baked Wings - Dozen$16.99
BBQ, Buffalo or Garlic Parmesan. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Caesar House Salad$10.95
Romaine lettuce, parmesan & croutons. Caesar dressing.
16 inch Traditional$16.99
Cucumber Greek Salad$11.99
Romaine lettuce with cucumbers, feta, olives & roasted red peppers. Greek dressing.
Location

400 North Park Avenue #15a

Breckenridge CO

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

