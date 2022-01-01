Go
Windy Corner

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4595 Bryan Station Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (729 reviews)

Popular Items

FRIED CATFISH BASKET$13.99
8 ounces of crispy catfish fried in seasoned Weisenberger cornmeal with Weisenberger hushpuppies, French fries, creamy slaw and Lisa’s remoulade
SUPER FOOD SALAD$9.99
Local lettuce mix,cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, pumpkin seeds, chickpeas, grain salad, crispy tofu and Balsamic Miso dressing
KENTUCKY COBB SALAD$12.99
Local lettuce mix, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, buttermilk marinated all-natural chicken strips fried in Weisenberger’s seasoned cornmeal, blue pimento cheese and Sassy Sorghum Vinaigrette
BOURBON BARREL DELUXE$11.99
Kentucky Proud beef from Stone Cross Farm, lettuce, tomato, red onion, Bourbon Bacon Jam, our own Bourbon Barbecue Sauce, and Bourbon Barrel Beer Cheese
OLD FASHIONED CHICKEN FINGER BASKET$10.99
Southern Fried buttermilk chicken fingers- we use all natural chicken, all antibiotic, hormone free chicken breast, marinated in buttermilk then rolled in seasoned Weisenberger cornmeal and fried til crisp with our honey bourbon dijonaise, French fries and creamy slaw
WINDY CORNER BURGER$9.99
Kentucky Proud beef from Stone Cross Farm, dressed on a Kaiser roll, special sauce, and pickles
FRIED SHRIMP BASKET$14.99
Half-dozen large shrimp fried in seasoned Weisenberger cornmeal with Weisenberger hushpuppies, French fries, creamy slaw and Lisa’s remoulade
FRIED PICKLES$7.99
Sliced dills dusted in Weisenberger's seasoned cornmeal and fried, with our Smoked Tomato Ranch dressing for dipping
STEAMER BASKET$6.99
Health Pub Super Food Steamed Vegetable Basket —We are going vegetable crazy at Windy Corner! Choose one of our homemade dressings or our Special Sauce for dipping!
SHADY LANE CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$9.99
Our sister restaunt Wallace Station's famous chicken salad, with dried cranberries and toasted almonds
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4595 Bryan Station Rd

Lexington KY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
