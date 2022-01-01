Go
Toast

Windy Saddle Cafe

ONLINE ORDERING and PICK UP NOW AVAILABLE!

SANDWICHES

1110 Washington Ave • $

Avg 4.2 (985 reviews)

Popular Items

Amitola Wrap$11.75
Latte/CAPP
Chai Charger
Meat Burrito$8.50
Meat Croissant$8.00
Veggie Croissant$8.00
Thunderbird$11.75
Rodeo Reuben$11.75
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Pet Friendly
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1110 Washington Ave

Golden CO

Sunday6:15 am - 4:10 pm
Monday6:15 am - 4:10 pm
Tuesday6:15 am - 4:10 pm
Wednesday6:15 am - 4:10 pm
Thursday6:15 am - 4:10 pm
Friday6:15 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:15 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bella Colibri

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tributary Food Hall

No reviews yet

Welcome to Tributary's Online Ordering system. Pick-up is available 7 days a week! Please call us with any questions you may have and we'll be happy to help. Thank you and enjoy!

Bob's Atomic Burgers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gold Mine Cupcakes

No reviews yet

Our cupcakes have been named in the Top 16 in the nation by MSN, voted as "Best Cupcakes" on Denver's A-List in 2017, 2018, and 2020!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston